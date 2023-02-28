Expedite recovery of dues from building owners, colonisers: Ludhiana MC chief to officials

Taking strict note of defaulters, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed officials to expedite recovery of dues from building owners and colonisers and warned of strict action against violators.

MC officials outside a shop sealed for non-payment of property tax in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The officials have been directed to act against those building owners who have failed to submit the compounding fee/change of land use (CLU) charges and colonisers who have failed to submit regularisation fee with the civic body.

The directions were issued during a review meeting conducted by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal at MC zone D office on Tuesday. Joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, municipal town planner (MTP) Rajnish Wadhwa, assistant town planners (ATP) Mohan Singh and MS Bedi among others were present in the meeting.

Aggarwal said that the annual recovery budget of the building branch is around ₹62 crore, and the branch has already recovered around ₹50 crore as composition fee/CLU charges/regularisation fee. The officials have been directed to expedite the recovery of dues from residents and conduct regular drives against violators involved in illegal constructions.

Apart from conducting demolition drives against illegal buildings, Aggarwal directed the building branch officials to take strict legal action, including recommendation of FIRs against colonisers, who have applied for regularisation of their respective colonies in the past, but have failed to submit the regularisation fee with the department.

Aggarwal said that the officials have also been directed to keep a check on illegal constructions and take required action against the same.

Meanwhile, the officials also appealed to the residents to stop illegal constructions and get the building plans approved from the MC before commencing construction works at the site.