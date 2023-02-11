Expelled farm leader Longowal forms new union Bharti Kisan Union (Azad)

A split faction of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta - Ugrahan) on Saturday formed a new farmer organisation, Bharti Kisan Union (Azad), under the leadership of Jaswinder Singh Longowal, former vice president of the union.

He was expelled from the union last month for anti-organisation activities. Hundreds of farmers had also resigned from the organisation to extend their support to Longowal.

On Saturday morning, he held a gathering of around 2,000 people and announced the name of union and also formed a committee of 9 members, which will run the affairs of the union for initial days. Besides, the committee will also appoint president of the union.

Longowal said, “We will continue to fight for the rights of farmers and underprivileged people.”