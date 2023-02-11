Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Expelled farm leader Longowal forms new union Bharti Kisan Union (Azad)

Expelled farm leader Longowal forms new union Bharti Kisan Union (Azad)

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 10:03 PM IST

A split faction of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta - Ugrahan) on Saturday formed a new farmer organisation, Bharti Kisan Union (Azad), under the leadership of Jaswinder Singh Longowal, former vice president of the union.

On Saturday, Longowal (extreme right) held a gathering of around 2,000 people and announced name of the union. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

A split faction of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta - Ugrahan) on Saturday formed a new farmer organisation, Bharti Kisan Union (Azad), under the leadership of Jaswinder Singh Longowal, former vice president of the union.

He was expelled from the union last month for anti-organisation activities. Hundreds of farmers had also resigned from the organisation to extend their support to Longowal.

On Saturday morning, he held a gathering of around 2,000 people and announced the name of union and also formed a committee of 9 members, which will run the affairs of the union for initial days. Besides, the committee will also appoint president of the union.

Longowal said, “We will continue to fight for the rights of farmers and underprivileged people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP