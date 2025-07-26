Expert panel to examine two compressed biogas plants in Ludhiana: Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the environmental expert committee to thoroughly examine the Bagga Kalan and Akhaara compressed biogas (CBG) plants in Ludhiana and submit its report in a time-bound manner. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)

Mann, while interacting with the villagers, said that the expert committee comprising representatives from the Punjab pollution control board, universities and others should meet the villagers and assess all the points related to the setting of these plants.

Mann reiterated that the committee will carefully examine each and every concern being raised by the residents.

The CM said that the committee should submit the report pertaining to the plants in a time-bound manner so that adequate action can be taken on it.

He said the government will not allow any violations, and that no action will be taken without first safeguarding the interests of the villagers. He reiterated the state government’s firm commitment to pollution control in Punjab and affirmed that there will be zero tolerance for any violation of pollution norms.

He said that strict action will be taken against any rule-breakers, adding that the state government is committed to preserving the water and environment of the state.

Will develop robust semiconductor ecosystem: CM

Chandigarh CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government will make every possible effort to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of the semiconductor industry here, Mann said that Punjab holds tremendous potential in this sector, and the government is determined to harness it to place the state on a high-growth economic trajectory. The CM assured the industry of full support and cooperation, including the establishment of a dedicated semiconductor park in and around Mohali. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, industries secretary KK Yadav, and Invest Punjab CEO Amit Dhaka were among those present at the meeting.