Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Speaking about sepsis, experts at DMCH, Ludhiana, said it occurs when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated

Professor from department of medicine, DMCH, Ludhiana, Dr Rajesh Mahajan delivered a talk on management of sepsis. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday.

Deliberating on various topics, head, department of microbiology, Dr Veenu Gupta gave a presentation on “Blood culture: Purpose, pitfalls and clinical impact”, while head, critical care medicine, Dr PL Gautam gave presentation on “Assessment of organ perfusion in septic shock” and professor from department of medicine Dr Rajesh Mahajan delivered a talk on management of sepsis.

A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.

