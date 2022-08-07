Explosives’ seizure near Shahbad: Another accused sent to 9-day police remand

: Another accused arrested for his involvement in the planning to plant explosives near Shahbad has been sent to nine-day police remand.

The accused Robinpreet, a resident of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was produced in a court that sent him to police remand till August 15, the police said.

The special task force of the Haryana Police had arrested Robinpreet from Tarn Taran and he was produced in the court at Shahbad and was remanded to STF custody till August 15.

Even the main accused, Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran, has already been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. The investigators claimed that he was behind the recovery of 1.30 kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on the national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district.