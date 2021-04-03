Ex-Punjab DGP Saini, other accused appear in Faridkot court in 2015 police firing cases

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, suspended inspector general (IG) Paramraj Singh Umaranangal and other accused on Friday appeared in the court of Faridkot additional district and sessions judge in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases.

Among others who appeared before additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi are former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, SP Bikramjit Singh, former Bajakhana station house officer (SHO) Amrjit Singh Kular, ex-Akali Dal MLA Mantar Singh Brar.

The matter was adjourned to April 27.

Charanjit Singh Sharma had filed an application seeking copies of the chargesheets filed against co-accused in the firing cases, after which the court sought reply from the state.

Saini on Friday also appeared in the court of Faridkot judicial magistrate (first class) Ekta Uppal for the first time in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case to furnish bail bonds. However, the court refused to accept his bail bonds stating the application was “not sustainable”.

On April 26, the judicial magistrate had issued fresh summons against Saini for April 16, following which he failed to appear in person. At that time, the court had also disposed of Saini’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance, terming it ‘not maintainable’.

Saini filed an application for taking up the judicial file on Friday saying he was ready to appear as per the directions and wanted to submit bail and surety bonds.

The judge observed that the high court had stayed Saini’s arrest till next hearing in his anticipatory bail plea but the prosecution was at liberty to proceed in accordance with the law. “In the HC orders, there are clearly no directions regarding furnishing of bail bonds by the accused. The directions by the high court are that the arrest of the accused was stayed till the next date. Hence, the defence’s application on this aspect is not sustainable,” she said.

The Faridkot district and sessions judge Sumeet Malhotra on Thursday transferred the police firing cases to the court of additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi for trial.

In an order, Malhotra issued a list of cases, including those of police firing, which were transferred to the court of additional sessions judge “for disposal in accordance with law”.