Extend voting time for Sangrur bypoll by an hour: Bhagwant Mann to ECI

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India to increase the voting time for the ongoing Sangrur parliamentary bypoll by an hour, till 7pm.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said a large section of electorate was busy in paddy transplantation and had been unable to exercise its franchise.

However, chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju said, “Extending the voting time is the prerogative of the ECI. So far, I have no knowledge about the time being extended.”

Polling began at 8 am amid tight security, and was to continue till 6pm. There are 15,69,240 eligible voters – 8,30,056 men, 7,39,140 women and 44 transgenders – in the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. A total of 16 candidates, including three women, are in the fray.

The bypoll is the first test of popularity for AAP after its impressive performance in the assembly elections. The bypoll comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing heat over the law-and-order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.