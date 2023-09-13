Extortion racket busted, two aides of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang held

Police on Tuesday busted an extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with the arrest of its two key operatives and recovered two .32 bore pistols, along with two live cartridges, from their possession.

A case under Sections 25, 25 (6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act, and Sections 384 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday. (iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were identified as Tarlochan Singh, alias Rahul Cheema, of Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Harish, alias Harry, alias Baba, of Bupania village, Jhajjar, Haryana.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) Ashwani Kapur said they have received intel-based inputs that some members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were making threatening calls to extort businessmen and influential persons of Punjab, and adjoining states, and were also planning to execute target killing in the area.

Tarlochan Singh was arrested on Monday and one pistol, along with two live cartridges, were recovered from him. Meanwhile, Harish was arrested on Tuesday and one pistol was recovered from him, he added.

The AIG said preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested persons wanted to get fame and had made profiles on different social media platforms where they used to flaunt arms and ammunition to lure the youth and radicalise them to work for the gang. They used to offer high-profile lifestyles to youth by promising them a good amount of money in return.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were produced before a local court and were sent to a three-day police remand. Further investigations are on to track down and apprehend other members of the module.

A case under Sections 25, 25 (6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act, and Sections 384 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday.