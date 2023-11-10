Extortion racket: Financier’s sons gets bail

A PMLA special court on Thursday granted bail to Sahil Bhalla and Akash Bhalla, sons of Panchkula-based financier Anil Bhalla, who are all facing a money laundering case.

Financier Anil Bhalla and his business partner Narendra Khillan were allowed bail by the court earlier this week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil and his business partner Narendra Khillan were allowed bail by the court earlier this week.

In August, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had carried out searches at Anil and his accomplices’ 17 properties in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and Mohali as part of an investigation relating to extortion, drug dealings, and possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

The directorate had initiated investigation on the basis of 21 FIRs registered by Panchkula Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Arms Act against Anil and his accomplices.

During the course of search operations, ED had recovered Indian currency/foreign currency and FDRs valued at ₹6.25 crore, apart from arms and ammunition.

Panchkula police had busted the extortion racket in May last year, with the arrest of Anil, a resident of Sector 2, ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector 2 Police Post, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10. Further probe had led to the arrest of Anil’s two sons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police, Anil used to blackmail people by getting them to sign blank papers, then grabbed their property. He is also accused of issuing threats to implicate people in false cases. In 2022, more than 100 complaints were filed against him.

ED during the recent raid had recovered 17 live cartridges from Anil’s house in Sector 4, following which police had registered another case against him. ED had found two packets of loose cartridges of .315/8 mm, with 10 cartridges in one packet and seven in another.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON