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Eye on polls, AAP steps up grassroots mobilisation in Punjab

Booth in-charge meetings will be held in all 117 assembly constituencies to strengthen the organisation at grassroots level

Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 08:45:37 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Stepping up its preparations for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified organisational activities across the state with a focus on strengthening its booth-level network.

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia has started holding district-wise meetings with party leaders and volunteers. (Hindustan Times)
AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia has started holding district-wise meetings with party leaders and volunteers. (Hindustan Times)

As part of the exercise, AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia has started holding district-wise meetings with party leaders and volunteers.

Booth in-charge meetings will be held in all 117 assembly constituencies to strengthen the organisation at grassroots level and prepare party cadres to take the work of the state government to every household, according to a party spokesperson.

During his visit to Patiala Rural, Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, interacted with party leaders and workers. Cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh and senior party leaders were present. A similar meeting with booth in-charges was held in Bhadaur, where MLA Labh Singh Ugoke and senior party leaders participated.

The spokesperson said the party’s organisational teams were being prepared to communicate the works done by the Bhagwant Mann government over the past four-and-a-half years directly to the people.

 
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