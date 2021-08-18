Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eyeing Mandi bypoll, Jai Ram makes a dash for tribal Pangi, Bharmour

He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects of about ₹ 23 crore at Killar, the subdivisional headquarters of Pangi
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur flagging off a firefighting vehicle in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Eying the byelection to Mandi parliamentary constituency, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday visited Pangi and Bharmour tribal subdivisions of Chamba and doled out sops for the remote region.

He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects of about 23 crore at Killar, the subdivisional headquarters of Pangi.

Major projects included a taxi stand at Killar and three bridges. He also laid foundation stone of 12.51-crore arts block and protection work at Government Degree College, Killar and distributed solar grid power plants (250W) to six people. As many as 1,162 solar plants would be made available in the Pangi valley.

The chief minister announced opening of Jal Shakti division at Killar and subdivision at Sach. He announced opening of new PHC at Surah and Kariyuni and upgrading of middle schools in Mingal and Luj to high schools.

He said tourist places of Pangi valley will be developed under ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’.

Deputy speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha Hans Raj urged the CM to take up the matter of declaring Chamba to Pangi and Pangi to Lahaul road as national highways with the central government.

Later, the chief minister visited Bharmour and dedicated various projects there.

The chief minister also released a book, ‘Women Development through Micro Finance’ penned by Bharmour senior additional district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Dhiman.

He said the book will be a good guide to planners, government authorities, district rural development agencies and researchers.

