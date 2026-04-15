Eyeing Punjab polls, SAD’s Haryana unit to focus on expansion

With an eye on the Punjab assembly elections next year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is set to expand its organisational structure in Haryana, state unit chief Harkesh Singh Mohri said on Tuesday. Shiromani Akali Dal’s Haryana chief Harkesh Singh Mohri with party workers and community members during a Baisakhi event.

Mohri, a farmer leader from Ambala, was chosen as president of the Haryana wing by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on April 9. “The organisation will help the party in the Punjab elections next year. We will mobilise party workers. The neighbouring states share common political issues,” he said while talking to HT.

Mohri met party workers and community members on the ocassion of Baisakhi, his first formal event after assuming the charge. “A state-wide campaign will be launched to strengthen the party soon. We will send a panel of names to the party high command to constitute a state-level core committee. We will be the voice of the Sikh community in Haryana,” he said.

Regarding the upcoming municipal elections, he said the party would take a decision on polls soon.

As part of the Gurnam Singh Charuni-led Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Mohri was the face of the farmers’ agitation 2020-21 in the Ambala region. After the end of the year-long protest, he parted ways with Charuni. His brother Amarjit Singh floated BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh).

Notably, Mohri’s brother was among 20 SGPC members booked for last month’s showdown with members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), led by Baljit Singh Daduwal, over control of SGPC-run Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Shahabad.