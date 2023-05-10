Ludhiana: Driver flees with employer’s 2.24 lakh

The driver of a fabric manufacturer hired four months ago fled with ₹2.24 lakh of his employer. The employer had sent him to the market to collect payments.

The accused had parked his employer’s scooter near Samrala Chowk and fled along with his family. The Daresi police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Danish Chaddha of Shastri Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Jaspal Singh, 67, of Model Town. Jaspal said he has hired Danish as the driver with the reference of one of his friends. Initially, Danish worked at home, later as he won the confidence of the family, after which they started sending him to collect payment from the market.

He added that on Monday he gave his scooter to Danish and asked him to collect ₹2.24 lakh from Mahavir Jain Colony. Danish collected the cash and did not return even after hours and switched off his mobile phone.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said the scooter was found parked at Samrala Chowk. The police conducted a raid at his office, but he fled with his family after locking the house.

The police added that Danish belongs to Amritsar. The police found that he had cheated people of ₹8 lakh in Amritsar. The man who referred him to Jaspal has been questioned also. He claimed that he had no information about the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

