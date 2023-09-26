Face legal proceedings if you’re honest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells Manpreet Badal

Referring to a case of corruption registered by the state vigilance bureau against former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that those who teach people the lesson of honesty are now making efforts to escape the clutches of the law.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)

In a statement issued here, Mann said that there is a lot of difference between speaking the truth and guarding the truth. “Earlier, these leaders used to say that they will face whatever action is taken against them, now they are seeking legal protection by expressing apprehension of arrest,” Mann said.

The chief minister said that these hypocritical leaders have always fooled people with their lucid speeches in the guise of public service but have looted the state treasury instead, which cannot be tolerated.

Mann said that the former FM should face legal proceedings instead of making tall claims of honesty and simplicity. He said that the entire state was well aware of the evil deeds of the former finance minister. He has been colluding with the people who looted the treasury of the people, Mann said.

