NGT’s fact-finding panel visits Ludhiana gas leak site

Eight days after the Giaspura gas leak tragedy which claimed the lives of 11 persons, including three children, the fact-finding committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) made its first visit to the spot on Monday. The team aided by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC) and the police investigated the possible reasons behind the deaths and also recorded the statements of survivors and witnesses.

Members of NGT team at the gas leak site onSua Road, Giaspura Area, in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

With the reason behind the incident remaining unclear, the area was cordoned off for residents and traffic movement as a precautionary move till the time the committee remained at the spot.

To understand the scene, the committee was provided with maps showing the details of sewer pipes, connections and manholes in the locality. The team also sought drawings of the scene of April 30, the day of the incident, to get a first-hand idea of what actually transpired.

The committee members first visited a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk where two victims were admitted, who died later, to get information about the condition in which they were brought. The committee members arrived at the spot in Giaspura’s Sua road at 11 am and continued with the investigation for over three hours.

After taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the NGT on May 2 had ordered a compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims and had formed a joint committee comprising PPCB chairman Adrash Pal Vig, who is heading the committee, Gurnam Singh, regional director (north), Central Pollution Control Board, Chandigarh, Sheelendra Pratap Singh from CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, Dr Lakshmi from the PGIMER, Chandigarh, Uttam Chand from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and PPCB member secretary GS Majithia.

The DC and MC commissioner were among the committee members who did not visit the spot with the team on Monday, while additional commissioner, MC, Aaditya Dachalwal, and sub-divisional magistrate Amarjit Singh Bains (Khanna) were present to represent the civic body and the district administration, respectively.

The committee enquired about the condition of the sewage right after the incident. They were informed by the MC officials that the sewage was sludgy. The committee members were also provided with details regarding the sewer connections between the three houses that were struck by the tragedy.

The locks of Aarti Clinic, which was run by Kavilash Kumar, a medical practitioner who along with his wife and three children had died inside the clinic reportedly due to gas leak, were broken open by the authorities for inspection. Later, the team visited the Goyal milk store and recorded the statement of Gaurav Goyal, whose mother, brother and sister-in-law were killed leaving behind his 10-month-old nephew.

The team members also recorded the statements of the shopkeepers located in front of the Goyal store and the other survivors.

The PPCB chairman said, “The committee was required to conduct the first physical meeting within one week. The members have inspected every sewage point and collected the reports.” He said, “The committee has been tasked to find the reasons behind the tragedy. The investigation is in its initial stages.”

He said that anybody who can provide crucial information regarding the case must reach out to the committee.

The committee has been directed by the NGT to submit the report before June 30.

Meanwhile, representatives of the local industry were not allowed to meet the NGT panel members but were assured that their viewpoints would be considered.

Talking to the local industrialists, Gurmeet Singh Kular of the Federation of Commercial and Industrial Organisation said, “Let the authorities conclude their probe which I am sure will be fair. The representations by the industry will be conveyed to the authorities.”

