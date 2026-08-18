Factionalism increasing in Haryana BJP: Congress chief

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh on Monday targeted the state BJP, alleging that the differences and factionalism were becoming increasingly visible in the ruling party, and asserted that there was no groupism within the Congress.

An organisational meeting of the Congress in Rohtak on Monday.

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He was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan programme, attended by newly appointed AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt. The event aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

The HPCC president pointed to the absence of BJP MLAs from a recent programme of the chief minister. He also said that Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh publicly expressed his grievances at a party event. “This makes it clear that leaders are being ignored within the BJP,” he said.

On the issue of respect for the Constitution and the national flag, Rao Narender Singh said the BJP should not lecture the Congress on the subject.

Regarding the party’s organisational expansion plans, he said, “The party plans to establish a mandal for every 20 booths and focus on strengthening its presence at the booth level. Training camps will also be organised across Haryana.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, Dutt called upon party workers to work with unity and discipline to strengthen the organisation at every level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the meeting, Dutt called upon party workers to work with unity and discipline to strengthen the organisation at every level. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress leaders also criticised the state government over the handling of protests in Haryana.