Failure to deliver puppies comes back to bite Mohali canine centre

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission penalised a canine-training and breeding institute ₹40,000 for not providing two puppies worth over ₹2 lakh to a city resident.

The complainant, Mandeep Singh of Sector 33, had filed a case against Punjab Home Guards Canine Training and Breeding Institute, Mohali, and its director Simrat Pal Sidhu.

In his complaint, Mandeep said he had decided to gift his son two puppies for his birthday on April 21, 2022. He began surfing the internet and making queries a month prior as he was interested in buying a pair of Bernese Mountain puppies.

It was alleged that Simrat Pal Sidhu contacted him and assured that he would be able to provide all the breeds. Thereafter, Mandeep visited the office where Sidhu committed to provide the pair of Bernese Mountain puppies before April 21, 2022, at the total cost of ₹2,25,000.

Mandeep alleged that the money was transferred and he remained in touch with the director, but even the puppies were never delivered nor was the amount refunded.

Stating that the aforesaid act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of opposition parties, he filed the complaint with the commission.

In the court, the Home Guards Canine Training and Breeding Institute resisted the consumer complaint, saying that it was not directly or indirectly involved with the complainant nor the complainant was ever assured by it that the subject puppies will be imported and delivered to him.

It was further alleged that chats/communication were only done with Simrat Pal Sidhu, in whose account the alleged amount was transferred by the complainant. They added that the institute has no direct or indirect involvement with Sidhu, who should be made liable in his personal capacity.

In the rejoinder, however, the complainant re-asserted the claim put forth in the consumer complaint by specifically alleging that Simrat Pal Sidhu was in fact the director of the institute, which, he said, was made clear from certain documents. The rejoinder added that the breeding institute cannot escape from its liability.

The forum observed that it stands proven on record that the complainant had transferred an amount of ₹2,25,000 to the opposing parties, the firn and Sidhu, for the purchase of subject puppies and, till date, neither the subject puppies had been delivered nor the aforesaid amount refunded to him.

“It is safe to hold that the said act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part and the present consumer complaint deserves to succeed,” it observed.

The forum directed them to refund the amount of ₹2,25,000 to the complainant alongwith interest @9% per annum from the date of payment that is March 28, 2022 onwards and pay ₹30,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment to him and ₹10,000 as costs of litigation.

