Major Virk at CGC

Chandigarh Golf Club president Major RS Virk (retd) striking a pose at the 10th hole on the sprawling green course. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At 4pm on the green expanse of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) bordering the iconic Sukhna Lake, Major RS Virk (retd) is in his element. The 59-year-old veteran effortlessly mixes military discipline with an easygoing charm. Posing for the camera on the 10th hole, he exudes the contagiously upbeat vibe of “chardi kala”.

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Yet, behind his welcoming demeanour is a man on a mission—one determined to honour his election promises of transparency, modern governance, and community inclusion.

Six months into his year-long tenure after securing the second-largest victory margin in club history against his close friend Capt Mohan Bir Singh (retd), Major Virk has moved swiftly. A former aide-de-camp to ex-Tripura governor Lt Gen KM Seth—father of Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth—he understands administrative rigour. “In the first 90 days, most of our key promises were delivered,” he says, leaning into his core poll plank of institutional accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions What are Major RS Virk's main objectives as the president of CGC? Major RS Virk is determined to honour his election promises of transparency, modern governance, and community inclusion. How has CGC attempted to democratise its membership? CGC has allowed public enthusiasts access to weekday pay-and-play slots and established pathways for promising junior players to earn memberships. What environmental measures has CGC implemented? CGC has expanded night golf capability, cut energy bills by 20% through high-efficiency lighting, and initiated a tree plantation drive. How does Major Virk view the importance of golf? Major Virk believes golf is a fundamental measure of conduct, stating, 'Golf is life. Play it well.'