Gujarat man booked for creating fake account of wife on matrimonial site

The Dugri Police booked a man from Gujarat, his brother and father for allegedly creating a fake account of his city-based estranged wife on a matrimonial site to mislead the court.

The accused have been identified as Neel Gujjar, his brother Deval and their father Manoj Kumar of Ahmedabad.

The FIR has been registered following a complaint lodged by Varinda Kodal of Dugri.

In her complaint, the woman said that she married Neel on August 29, 2022. Due to strained relationship between the couple, they started residing separately from October 15, 2022.

Later, a case under sections 406, 498A of the IPC was registered against the accused on January 5 at Dugri police station. The accused applied for bail at the Punjab and Haryana high court and during hearing on April 11, the accused had produced forged proofs including a screenshot of an account on a matrimonial site.

The woman added that the accused created a mail id similar to her mail id and also procured a mobile number which was similar to her for the fake matrimonial account. The accused took the screenshots of the id and produced it before the court.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Dugri police station stated that a case under sections 419, 420, 120B, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC and 43, 66C and 66D of Information Act has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station.

