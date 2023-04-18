‘Fake’ affidavit exposes accused’s bid to avoid arrest in criminal case in Ludhiana

A ‘fake’ affidavit submitted by a woman stating that she has disowned his son due to his criminal activities has exposed the conspiracy hatched by the man facing attempt to murder charges to dodge police and avoid raids at home for his arrest.

Sunita Devi, the mother of the accused, had produced the affidavit with her thumb impression on it when police conducted a raid at his house for his arrest in New Ramesh Nagar.

In the affidavit, she claimed that she had disowned her son Manish Kumar Taneja for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

However, the accused, in connivance with his brother and mother, had hatched the conspiracy to dodge the police.

When investigated, the police found that the accused himself bought the affidavit by putting a forged signature of his mother in English on the register of a stamp vendor.

The Dehlon police lodged an FIR against Manish of New Ramesh Nagar, his brother Sumit Kumar Taneja and mother Sunita Rani.

Manish is already facing trial in an attempt to murder case lodged against him on December 7, 2020 at Dehlon police station following the complaint of Sushil Kumar of Ishar Nagar, who is an assistant to an advocate.

The accused had allegedly opened fire targeting Sushil Kumar in Ishar Nagar. However, he escaped unhurt in the incident.

ASI Harnek Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman had made a thumb impression on the affidavit as she is illiterate. However, when they investigated, they found that when the stamp paper was bought, the signature of the woman was marked in English.

Later, they found that Manish had bought the stamp paper by making a fake signature of his mother.

The ASI added that the woman had not disowned her son, but to distract police, she submitted a fake affidavit.

A case under sections 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC has been lodged against the accused at Dehlon police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

