Fake Class 12 certificate: Ludhiana court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of AAP leader

The court of additional sessions judge Jaspinder Singh on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) district youth wing working president Parminder Singh Sandhu in the fake certificate case. Parminder Singh Sandhu (HT Photo)

The court said that the applicant was involved in the racket of preparation of fake certificates of different classes and degrees of law and was not entitled for concessions of anticipatory bail. His custodial interrogation is required to unearth the racket, the court added.

Sandhu had contested that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case. He contended that nothing is to be recovered and custodial interrogation is not required.

Sandhu’s counsel submitted that the applicant got the FIR registered that fake degrees of law were obtained by certain persons who were practising in Ludhiana court.

In the FIR, Sandhu alleged that he pursued a law degree from a centre established by advocate Deepak Prajapati in 2011. In 2016, he completed the degree, after which Prajapati helped him avail a licence from the Bar Council, Chandigarh. The licence belonged to another advocate and as he raised objection, Prajapati made excuses.

After the matter was brought in the notice of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the council wrote to Ludhiana commissioner of police to cross check the degrees of 63 advocates. Prajapati was arrested on March 23.

Sandhu’s counsel submitted that the his client had surrendered the degree.

In its order, the court said that documents produced by the complainant showed that the applicant had appended documents, including degree of law and class 12 certificate which was found to be forged, for getting the licence.

The court observed, “The counsel produced a certificate of Class 12 from Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), as per which Sandhu passed on July 30, 2021 and is pursuing law degree from Desh Bhagat University, which shows that the earlier Class 12 certificate given by the applicant on the basis of which he has taken degree of law through Deepak Prajapati, was forged.”

Complainant David Gill, an advocate, alleged that the accused was attending public meetings but police were not arresting him.