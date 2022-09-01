Fake marriage gang busted in Punjab’s Ferozepur, 7 arrested

Three women were among seven persons arrested for allegedly luring people into getting married on the basis of fake identity documents and duping them, Ferozepur police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Darshana Devi of Chughe Ali village of Haryana’s Fatehabad said that they were looking for a bride for her son Ravi Kumar, 28, when they came to know about a woman named Deep in Ferozepur through Om Prakash of Bhiwani.

“After initial formalities, Om Prakash took Ravi to Ferozepur to a middleman Jaswinder Singh Gill and took ₹31,000 from him,” she added.

“During formal ceremony of the marriage on Tuesday, when we asked for the ID proofs of the woman and her family, we were presented with ones mentioning names of Meet Arora and Tara Arora,” she told the police.

“In the meantime, the priest raised an alarm on seeing the ID proof of Tara Arora and told us that she was married a day ago, which made us suspicious,” she added.

After a preliminary investigation, the police arrested Om Prakash, Veena Sharma, Neha, Jaswinder Singh, Deep, Tara Arora and Meet Arora under sections 420, 465, 468, 470, 471 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to three-day police remand.

