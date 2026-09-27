Fake social media rumours spark unrest at Chitkara University’s Rajpura campus

Unverified social media claims alleging that two girl students had died by suicide on campus triggered student protests and clashes at Chitkara University near Rajpura on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Both law-enforcement officials and medical authorities confirmed that the online claims are false. (HT)

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The unrest erupted after posts began circulating across student groups on social media platforms, alleging that two fresher students had committed suicide in a campus hostel and claiming the administration was attempting to cover up the incident. The claims gained traction after students reported hearing screams on the night of September 24 and spotting two ambulances on the premises.

Citing a lack of clear communication from campus management, a large group of students assembled to demand answers. The demonstration escalated into vandalism, with protesters smashing window panes, damaging university infrastructure, attacking responding police vehicles, and manhandling officers on the scene.

Both law-enforcement officials and medical authorities confirmed that the online claims are false.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Singh Hans said that no suicides or deaths have been reported from the campus by students, families, or campus officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sharanpreet Goraya, senior medical officer at Civil Hospital, Rajpura, also verified that no post-mortem examinations involving university students had been conducted in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sharanpreet Goraya, senior medical officer at Civil Hospital, Rajpura, also verified that no post-mortem examinations involving university students had been conducted in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing allegations regarding missing students, Banur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhdev Singh said that while protesters alleged two girls were missing, no names, photographs, or identifying details were provided to the police.

Chitkara University denied social media reports claiming that students had died by suicide at its girls’ hostel, saying the reports were false and had no factual basis.

The clarification came after rumours triggered concern among students, with claims circulating that an ambulance had arrived at the hostel to take away the bodies of alleged suicide victims. Responding to the concerns, the university said an ambulance had indeed reached the hostel in the early hours of September 24, but it was in connection with a student who had returned from hospital. The student was brought back to her room at around 2.50 am and there was no death or suicide, it said.

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Chitkara University registrar Col Rakesh Sharma (retd) dismissed the suicide allegations, stating that the situation on campus was fine and describing the circulating reports as baseless rumours. In an official public appeal, the university administration urged students not to pay heed to unverified stories circulating in private groups, assuring them that local authorities and police were working alongside campus staff to address concerns. The administration added that all scheduled academic and placement activities were proceeding as planned on Saturday.

Patiala superintendent of police Mohit Agarwal confirmed that the situation on campus has since been brought under control. Law-enforcement agencies are currently reviewing campus CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events and identify the individuals involved in the property destruction and assault on police officers.

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Police said they have not registered any FIR regarding the vandalism of police vehicles and the manhandling of police officers.