Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fake TTE nabbed on board train at Ambala Cantt railway station
chandigarh news

Fake TTE nabbed on board train at Ambala Cantt railway station

The 23-year-old was found in possession of a government ID and an excess fare ticket booklet along with ₹300 collected as fine
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The police said that several passengers of Kalka-Howrah mail express waiting at platform number 3 of the station had complained to them about the man posing as a TTE. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A 23-year-old man from Bihar’s Rohtas district was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on-board a train at Ambala Cantt railway station on Monday for allegedly impersonating a travelling ticket examiner (TTE).

Police said that several passengers of Kalka-Howrah mail express waiting at platform number 3 of the station had complained to them about the man, identified as Pankaj Kumar, who boarded from Chandigarh station in full uniform, suspecting him to be fake.

“Officials concerned were called for verification who said the man had no association with the department. He also presented a government ID and an excess fare ticket (EFT) booklet along with 300 collected as fine,” said complainant Namo Narayan Meena of the Railway Police Force.

Sub-inspector (SI) Vilayati Ram, station in-charge, RPF post, said, “They were a group of five men who boarded the train together. We managed to apprehend him, while the rest fled. They will be arrested soon.”

A case was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 170 (Personating a public servant), 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code against Pankaj.

