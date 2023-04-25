Chandigarh: High drama at GMCH-32 over possession of body

High drama was witnessed outside the mortuary of Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, Chandigarh, on Monday, after the family members and in-laws of a 28-year-old nurse, who was found hanging in her house, got into an argument over possession of the body.

The woman’s body was found hanging at her house in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The mother and sister of the deceased woman accused the in-laws of killing her and even went live on social media.

The woman’s mother alleged that the in-laws had lowered the body from the ceiling fan on their own, without informing the police, pointing the needle of suspicion at them.

The mother, while refusing to cremate the body until the in-laws are arrested, said, “A woman councillor from Manimajra had also come with my daughter’s in-laws to build pressure on the hospital authorities to hand over possession of the body to them.”

The ruckus continued for almost three hours until the tehsildar assured the 28-year-old’s kin of fair inquiry. The cremation was finally carried out in Kurali, Mohali.

Dr Harish Dasari, head of the forensic medicine department, GMCH-32, said the family and in-laws of the woman were arguing over the possession of the body. Later, after intervention of the administration, it was decided to hand over the body to the family members.

A senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The autopsy report has refuted murder allegations. It has been revealed that the reason behind her death was hanging.”

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case, the official added.