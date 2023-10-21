Family booked for duping a bizman in lieu of govt job

Police booked three members of family for allegedly duping a businessman of ₹16.55 lakh in pretext of offering him government job. Shankar alleged that the cheques Gurparvesh Singh issued him were dishonoured. After which Balwinder Kaur told him they did not have money to pay him and instead assured him a government job. (iStock)

In his complaint, Ram Shankar of Sector 19, Panchkula, told police that he is doing business in sale/purchase of second-hand cars. He has office in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula. He met accused Balwinder Kaur a resident of Landran, Mohali, in connection with purchase and sale of land. She told him that she was working in Punjab Police. He became friends with her and advanced a friendly loan of ₹16.55 lakh to her son Gurparvesh Singh.

Shankar alleged that the cheques Gurparvesh Singh issued him were dishonoured. After which Balwinder Kaur told him they did not have money to pay him and instead assured him a government job.

After the cheques were dishonoured, Balwinder Kaur told him that she could help him get a government job saying they do not have money to repay him. She told him that her husband Sukhwinder Singh is driver of the judge and is about to retire. Balwinder Kaur assured him that the debt of ₹16.55 lakh would be adjusted in lieu of getting Ram Shankar a job as a driver confirmed in the Punjab Police.

They also assured him that he would get a permanent job by June 2023 and that if Ram Shankar did not get the job they would return his money.

They were booked under Sections 406 ( punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Mansa Devi Complex police station on Thursday. As per police, both Balwinder and Sukhwinder were head constables in Punjab police posted in Mohali.

