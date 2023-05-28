Woman suffers bullet injuries in firing following family dispute

A woman suffered bullet injuries after the brother-in-law of her nephew opened fire with his licenced revolver following a family dispute in Halwara village, police said on Saturday.

The Sudhar Police lodged an FIR against the accused and his two aides. The woman had come to see her sister in Halwara.

The accused have been identified as Gurlal Singh of Dhill Patti village of Bhikhi in Mansa and his two aides Gurmeet Singh alias Gopi and Kuldeep Singh.

The complainant Rachpal Kaur of Dango village said that her brother Satnam Singh was admitted to hospital due to ill health. She had gone to see him and while returning from hospital, she stayed at the house of her sister Jaspal Kaur at her house in Halwara.

The woman said that on Friday her nephew Jasjit indulged in a spat with his wife Gagandeep Kaur, who informed her brother about it. Later, Gagandeep’s brother Gurlal Singh along with his two aides came there and started hurling abuses.

The accused flashed a gun and opened fire in the air and on the ground. Splinters of the bullet hit her in the leg. After the incident, the accused escaped from the spot.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 160, 336 of the IPC, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged at Sudhar Police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.