2 toddler girls among three injured in Karnal roof collapse

Three members of a family, including two toddler girls, sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Mehmadpur village of Karnal, police said. (HT File)

The injured are Yashpal Singh, 55, and his two granddaughters, both aged two.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when Yashpal and his granddaughters were asleep inside the house. The rest of the family escaped unhurt as they were sleeping outside.

Neighbours told police that they had suddenly heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot and discovered that the roof of the house had collapsed. They rescued the victims from under the debris and rushed them to a local hospital, from where doctors referred them to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

