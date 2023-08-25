Kin of Jalandhar man deny Pak Rangers’ drug smuggling allegations

The family of 34-year-old Ratanpal Singh, who was allegedly arrested by Pakistani Rangers in a drug and arms smuggling case, have denied the allegations levelled by the Pakistan authorities.

The Pakistan army on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Rangers have detained six Indians who were allegedly trying to smuggle “narcotics, weapons and ammunition” into the country between July 29 and August 3.

“Pakistan Rangers troops deployed along the International Border with India have apprehended six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory from 29 July to 3 August,” the Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the Pakistan Army - said in a statement.

As per Ratanpal’s kin, he was reportedly swept into Pakistan territory due to a strong current of water in flood-affected areas near the international border in Ferozepur district.

Mohinder Singh, Ratanpal’s father, said his son left for Chandiwala village in Ferozepur district to help his friend Harvinder Singh’s relative to shift their belongings to a safer place due to floods on July 27.

“On July 28, we received a phone call from the local authorities that both men were swept away into Pakistan territory as the village was located near the international border. The village panchayat asked us to bring their identity proofs so that they could be brought back to India,” he said.

He added that on August 2, they came to know that he along with five other Punjab men had been nominated in the drug and arms smuggling case.

“My husband has never been into this business. He is a daily wager. He is innocent and it’s a fabricated and a false case,” said Surjit Kaur, Ratanpal’s wife.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the Pakistan Army – statement four of these smugglers --- Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal --- belong to Ferozepur, while Rattanpal Singh is a native of Jalandhar and Garvender Singh of Ludhiana.

