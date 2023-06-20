Five of family die as truck rams into bike in Jind

Five members of a family were killed and a minor girl sustained injuries when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle near Jind’s Nirjan village on Tuesday, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (42), his wife Kavita Devi (40) and their three children — two boys aged 5 and 11 and 12-year-old daughter. The family belongs to Kharkara village of Hisar’s Barwala block. In the mishap, the couple’s 8-year-old daughter sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Jind DSP Jogender Singh said the mishap took place around 2 pm when a speeding truck rammed into a bike on the Jind-Panipat highway on the outskirts of Nirjan village in Jind.

“Rakesh’s father-in-law had passed away a few days ago and his wife along with their four children had gone to her parental village Rasulpur in Panipat. On Tuesday, when they were returning, a truck rammed into their bike near Nirjan village, leaving the couple dead on the spot. Four children were rushed to a hospital in Jind, of which three died during treatment and one sustained injuries. She is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable,” the DSP added.

The DSP further said the truck driver managed to escape and a case has been registered against him for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the unidentified truck driver, he said.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to their relatives after autopsy at Jind’s civil hospital.

