No clue about missing Karnal youth in US, family seeks Khattar’s help

The family members of the 22-year-old youth from Karnal’s Kalram village, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in the United States, have urged the Haryana chief minister Manoharlal Khattar to take up the issue with the Union government after having failed to get any clue about him.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family members said Abhishek Ror had gone to the US one-and-a-half years ago and was working in a store there. However, the family members could not contact him since August 24 as his mobile phone was switched off.

Led by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the family members urged the chief minister to take up the issue with the US government with the help of Union ministry of external affairs.

“There is no clue about my grandson since August 24 and some relatives living in the US had told that some people had a clash with Abhishek on the same day”, said Kartar Singh, grandfather of Abhishek. The chief minister assured the family members that he would take up the issue with the authorities concerned to trace him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON