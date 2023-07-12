Punjab: 3 of a family die in Kotkapura after roof collapses due to rain

Three members of a family, including a pregnant woman, died when the roof of their house collapsed after heavy rainfall in Kotkapura town of Punjab’s Faridkot district on Wednesday.

State Disaster Response Force personnel conduct rescue operations in flood-affected regions of Punjab. (ANI Photo)

The victims, Gurpreet Singh, 31, his wife Karamjit Kaur, 30, who was seven months pregnant, and their son died when the roof gave in around 4am while they were asleep.

Their relative, a minor girl, who lives in the neighbourhood but was staying over with the family, was also injured in the incident. She was rescued from the rubble and admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Neighbours said they woke up on hearing a loud crashing sound and rushed to the family’s rescue.

Faridkot deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said that following heavy rain in the area, water had accumulated in the vacant plot adjoining the house. The outer wall had developed cracks and the roof collapsed.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who is the AAP MLA from Kotkapura, visited the site in the morning and assured all help to the injured girl.