3 of family killed as speeding car hits bike in Fatehabad

Three of a family were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Fatehabad’s Mayond village on Friday evening, said police.

Three of a family were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Fatehabad’s Mayond village on Friday evening, said police. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Gagandeep, 25, his sister Amarjeet Kaur of Kunal village in Fatehabad and his brother-in-law Balwinder of Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

According to police, the incident took place when they were going towards the Punjab side and a speeding car rammed into their bike near Mayond village in Jakhal area of Fatehabad.

“Gangandeep died on the spot and other two succumbed to injuries during treatment at Jakhal’s community health centre. The driver of the car fled the spot while leaving the car. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against an unknown car driver and the car has been seized. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused driver,” said a spokesman of Fatehabad police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}