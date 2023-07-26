22-yr-old woman dies of snake bite in Ludhiana

Strap: Family takes her to snake charmer instead of seeking medical aid

File photo of Harminder Kaur, a beautician, who died of snake bite in Malaud. (HT Photo)

A 22-year-old woman lost her life after she was bitten by a snake at her residence in Babarpur village of Malaud on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Harminder Kaur, was occupied in safeguarding household items from the downpour.

Unbeknownst to her, a venomous snake had sought refuge in the household items and attacked her. She saw the snake escaping from the house after biting her and raised an alarm.

Instead of seeking immediate medical assistance, her family members decided to take her to a snake charmer for treatment. As her condition rapidly deteriorated, they rushed her to the civil hospital in Khanna. She passed away on her way to the hospital.

Harminder, who was employed as a beautician at a local beauty parlour, was helping her parents financially to run the family. On the morning of the incident, with the heavy downpour, she became preoccupied with safeguarding her belongings from water.

Dr. Shayni Aggarwal from civil hospital, Khanna, emphasised the availability of anti-snake venom injections in government hospitals free of cost. She appealed to the public to seek professional medical help promptly in such situations, highlighting the importance of immediate treatment to save lives.

50 cases of snake bites reported in district in July

According to health department officials, a total of 50 cases of snake bites have been reported in the district in July this year. Five deaths due to snake bites were also reported in the district. A child had died of snake bite in Haibowal a couple of days ago.

On July 21, a 13-year-old boy died of snake bite in Bagga Kalan village of Ladhowal. The boy was sleeping in a shanty erected in fields. Eldest in four siblings, the victim was a student of class 8.

On July 2, a couple died of snake bite in a room in a dairy on Tharike village. The couple was sleeping in the room with their four children at the time of the incident.

