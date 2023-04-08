Punjab: 3 of family die as car rams into truck near Fazilka

Three members of a family died and two others sustained injuries when their car rammed into a truck in Fazilka around midnight on Friday.

The car in which the victims were travelling when the accident occurred near Fazilka around Friday midnight. (HT Photo)

Police said the family belonged to Paliwala village in Jalalabad and were returning home from Fazilka after attending a wedding when the accident occurred.

They had just exited Fazilka when Surinder Singh, the driver, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the truck.

The three victims who died were identified as Prakash Kaur, 55, Monica Rani, 28, and Gevish, six months. The two injured were Surinder Singh and Mukhtiar Singh.

The bodies were handed over to family members after the post-mortem, while both the injured were hospitalised at the civil hospital in Fazilka.