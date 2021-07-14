Fans mourn sudden demise of Yashpal Sharma, friends remember his dedication

Chandigarh/Ludhiana The sudden demise of Ludhiana’s home-grown cricketer and India’s 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday left his legion fans, teammates, acquaintances and the sports fraternity teary eyed.

His teammate, Chandigarh-based Yograj Singh, says he had spoken to Yashpal last month and it was hard to believe that he will never get another chance to speak to him again. “Losing a fit person like Yash to a heart attack is unbelievable. When we last spoke, he advised me to take care. These are such uncertain times. Another gem passes on,” said Singh.

Sharma, 66, is survived by his wife, Renu, two daughters and a son. He was admired for being a gutsy middle-order batsman at the peak of his prowess. He was born and brought up in Ludhiana’s Ram Nagar Mohalla near Lakkad Bridge and studied at Arya Senior Secondary School and later at Government College, Ludhiana. “Ludhiana will always be proud of Yash paaji. When he made his ODI (one-day international) debut for India, back in 1978, it was a huge achievement. He became a hero for all of us,” says former Punjab Ranji Trophy cricketer from Ludhiana, Satish Mangal.

“He was a gutsy player who would wear his heart on his sleeve. His son Chirag also played for Government College before going to England for further studies,” added Mangal. Representing Ludhiana, Sharma had been Punjab’s chief selector in the 2017-2018 season and 2018-2019. He also played for Haryana and the railways.

Singh was teary eyed as he reminisced the “great rivalry’ of their college days. “Our friendship goes back to college and university days. He would play for Government College, Ludhiana and I would represent DAV College, Chandigarh. We had a great rivalry. It was difficult to strike him out. We played together at Panjab University and would present a strong front before the Opposition,” he said. Sharma came into national reckoning while representing North Zone, he scored a match winning knock of 173 runs against a very potent and famous trio spin attack comprising of BS Chandrasekhar, S Abid Ali and Erapalli Prasanna.

“It was wonderful to see Yash and Kapil Dev win the 1983 World Cup for India,” added Singh, who trained with Sharma and Dev, Ashok Malhotra and Chetan Sharma in the mid 70s.

A middle-order batter, Sharma played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India between 1978 and 1985. He was the second-highest run-getter in India’s historic 1983 triumph, scoring two half-centuries: an 89 in India’s win over West Indies in the group stage, and 61 in the semi-final against England.

In his first-class career that spanned nearly two decades, Sharma scored 8933 runs, with 21 centuries and 46 half- centuries.

“I remember, I drove my bike to Delhi when Yash got called for the Indian team, which was to travel to Pakistan in 1978. We drove singing songs and I dropped him at Feroze Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi. My mother was so happy when Yash was selected in the Indian team. I vividly recall dancing together at Kapil and Rumi’s wedding,” said Singh, who played one Test and six ODIs for India.

Sharma served as a national selector across two stints, first from 2004 to 2005, and later from 2008 to 2011. He was part of the committee that picked India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

“I always looked up to him. When I made my debut for India, he was he was the selector from North Zone. In fact, I was looking forward to the movie that is being made on the 1983 World Cup triumph. Sadly, Yashpal sir won’t be there when the movie releases,” added VRV Singh, former Punjab and India fast bowler, who is now a coach.

Those who grew up with Sharma vividly remember his hard work and perseverance that finally culminated in the iconic flick over square leg for six to a near yorker from Bob Willis in the 1983 world cup semi-final against England.

“Be it back-foot punch, or smashing square drive, Yashpal had perfected the art of hitting the ball out of the boundary line, says Mangal, who is president of Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA).

Sharma’s childhood friend Girish Kapoor says, “After his cricket session, Yashpal used to take us all to the old court complex. He used to dip the ball in a bucket of water and tell us to throw the ball with full force so that he could practice back-foot square drive, hooks and pulls. I still remember our arms use to ache, but Yash would not relent. He would laugh and say he was preparing to face West Indies,” he said.

Another friend, Arun Passi, said, “Hitting long-range sixes was actually a special skill in those days. We had below average Kashmir willow bats and balls were also of a very poor quality. But Yashpal perfected a signature stroke, which ensured that the ball flew out of the park. He was famous for hitting the ball from cricket ground to hockey ground over 100m away in Arya college.”

As the channels began flashing the news of Sharma’s death a pall of gloom descended at Sharma’s ancestral house in Ram Nagar.

Yashpal was the youngest of seven siblings. His elder brother BK Sharma, who lives in Ludhiana, says, “Yashpal had his share of challenges. He was interested in playing cricket, but our father, Babu Ram Sharma was against it. He wanted Yashpal to concentrate on his studies. However, he succeeded in making a name for himself through his hard work and dedication,” said Sharma.