Faridabad man strangled to death; daughter’s friend held

A 51-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death and his body dumped near Nangla-Gujran road in Faridabad, police said on Saturday. They said that a youth was arrested in connection with the murder.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, was a resident of Saran village and worked in a private company. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the accused, Karan, 24, told investigators that he was in a relationship with the deceased’s daughter and killed the man because he opposed her.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, was a resident of Saran village and worked in a private company. His body was found near Nekpur village in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

According to police, Ravi, a resident of Frontier Colony in NIT Faridabad, filed a complaint on Thursday night. Around 8.30 pm, he received a call from his aunt informing him that his uncle Mukesh had not returned home and that Karan had taken him. The family searched for Mukesh and later found his body on Nangla-Gujran road, police said.

An FIR was registered at Saran police station and the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the murder. “During interrogation, the accused, Karan, revealed that he was acquainted with Mukesh’s daughter and both worked at the same company. Mukesh had been preventing him from meeting his daughter and they had previously argued over this. Following this, he hatched a plan to eliminate Mukesh,” a police official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said Karan allegedly lured Mukesh away on Thursday evening, took him to Nangla-Gujran road, assaulted and strangled him before fleeing the scene. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Karan allegedly lured Mukesh away on Thursday evening, took him to Nangla-Gujran road, assaulted and strangled him before fleeing the scene. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

faridabad murder See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON