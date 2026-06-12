Faridabad trekker goes missing in Valley of Flowers, drones deployed in search operation

A joint search operation involving the forest department, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday after a 48-year-old tourist from Haryana went missing in the world heritage site Valley of Flowers in Chamoli district.

Joint team of SDRF, police and forest department searching for the missing trekker using drone camera in Valley of Flowers. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The missing person has been identified as Gabbar Singh, son of Vikram Singh, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana. According to officials, he failed to return from his trek on Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to launch an extensive search and rescue operation.

Abhimanyu, divisional forest officer (DFO), Nanda Devi National Park, said that joint teams of SDRF, police and forest personnel have been deployed across the valley and adjoining areas to trace the missing trekker.

“Search teams have been combing the area continuously. We also deployed two drones on Wednesday to scan difficult and inaccessible stretches of the valley. Despite extensive efforts throughout Wednesday and Thursday, no trace of the missing tourist has been found so far,” said Abhimanyu.

The DFO said the teams have searched all possible locations where the trekker could have gone and the operation would continue until he is located.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said preliminary inquiries with the family members revealed that Gabbar Singh had not been living at his home for the past two years and was leading the life of a Nihang Sikh. They also found that the mobile number provided by him at the Valley of Flowers entry gate was incorrect, making it difficult for authorities to establish contact or track his movements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said preliminary inquiries with the family members revealed that Gabbar Singh had not been living at his home for the past two years and was leading the life of a Nihang Sikh. They also found that the mobile number provided by him at the Valley of Flowers entry gate was incorrect, making it difficult for authorities to establish contact or track his movements. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Chetna Kandpal, forest range officer, Nanda Devi National Park, said authorities are also exploring the possibility that the tourist may have exited the park through a different route.

“Gabbar Singh had entered the Valley of Flowers alone. We are verifying whether he might have left the park from another exit point. Joint teams are making every effort to locate him,” said Kandpal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She added that deteriorating weather conditions in the high-altitude region were posing challenges to the search operation. However, rescue teams continue to navigate difficult mountainous terrain and are exploring every possible lead to ascertain the tourist’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, in view of the incident, Chamoli police have issued an advisory for trekkers and adventure enthusiasts visiting the district. The advisory urges visitors to share their travel itineraries and contact details with local police before undertaking trekking expeditions.

Police have advised trekkers to hire local guides, carry a first-aid kit, wear suitable clothing according to weather conditions and keep adequate food and water supplies. Visitors have also been asked to carry torches with spare batteries, fully charged mobile phones and power banks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The advisory further stresses the importance of staying on designated trekking routes, avoiding shortcuts, travelling in groups and refraining from attempting difficult trails without adequate experience, preparation or the assistance of trained guides. Officials said adherence to safety guidelines is essential to prevent mishaps in the region’s rugged and unpredictable terrain.