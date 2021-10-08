Police file closure report in FIR against Warring’s brother-in-law

Eight months after a 37-year-old contractor allegedly shot his two children dead and left his wife critically injured before turning the gun on himself in Faridkot, the district police filed a closure report in an FIR filed against Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s brother-in-law Dimpy Vinayak for abetment to suicide.

In the closure report filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate Sanjeev Kundi, the police have recommended the cancellation of an FIR registered against Amit Vinayak, alias Dimpy Vinayak, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Karan Kataria’s brother Ankit Kataria.

On February 6, the contractor shot at his wife, his three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with his revolver before shooting himself around 4am. Both the children and the contractor died, while his wife survived the injuries.

Initially, Karan’s brother had claimed in his statement that Dimpy refused to return money to his brother and also threatened him, after which his brother took the extreme step.

In a statement in the court on Friday, Karan’s brother said he has no objection to the closure report filed by the district police for cancellation of the FIR. The police had also registered another case against the Karan under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Arms Act for killing his two children and injuring wife.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the closure report. The PIL also demanded CBI inquiry of the incident. The matter will be taken up by the high court on Monday.