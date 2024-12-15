Menu Explore
Faridkot shivers at 1° C as cold wave sweeps Punjab

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 15, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Pathankot recorded a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur and Bathinda experienced chilly nights with minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius and 3.4 deg Celsius, respectively, the data read.

Cold weather conditions persisted across many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, with Faridkot shivering at a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

A man sits near a bonfire on a cold winter evening in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)
A man sits near a bonfire on a cold winter evening in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)

According to the data from the Met department, Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab.

The data showed that Amritsar logged 3.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 7.8 deg C and Patiala recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, mercury plunged in Karnal recording a low of 4 degrees Celsius while Hisar and Bhiwani registered a minimum of 4.1 degrees Celsius, as per the data.

The weather office said that piercing cold swept Narnaul, which logged a low of 4.5 degrees.

Rohtak recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded 7.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

