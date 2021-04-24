Faridkot Youth Cong chief’s murder: Court issues fresh production warrant against Lawrance Bishnoi for April 27

Terming gangster Lawrance Bishnoi’s apprehension that he could be killed in a fake encounter baseless, a Faridkot court dismissed his application seeking to recall the production warrant issued against him earlier.

The court of chief judicial magistrate Sanjeev Kundi on Friday issued a fresh production warrant against Bishnoi, who is lodged in high-security jail in Ajmer, for April 27 in connection with the murder of Faridkot youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Earlier, the Faridkot court had issued the production warrant against Bishnoi on March 16 but it returned undelivered following an error in the address of the jail. In its application, the police wrongly mentioned Bishnoi’s location as the Central Jail, Ajmer, while he was in the High Security Jail, Ajmer. On April 6, the court again ordered to issue fresh production warrant but was stayed following an application filed by Bishnoi to recall the production warrant against him fearing a fake encounter. The plea was based on the Supreme Court’s order staying Punjab and Haryana high court orders permitting custody of Bishnoi to Chandigarh for questioning with regards to the four cases pending against him.

“The SC order does not operate as the FIR was registered much after passing of the apex court’s order, so fresh production warrant be issued against the accused. Apprehensions of Bishnoi that he may be killed in a fake encounter are baseless,” the court said.

On February 18, two unidentified men shot dead 34-year-old Pehalwan near Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot. A few hours after the murder, a post on a purported Facebook page of Bishnoi linked the crime with the death of Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar, a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). Brar was killed outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in October 2020.

On February 21, Delhi Police arrested three men and claimed the murder was the fallout of a gang rivalry and it was orchestrated by Goldy Brar, with the help of Bishnoi, to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar. The police have nominated 13 persons, including Bishnoi and Goldy for Pehalwan’s murder. The police have already arrested nine persons in the case.

Terming gangster Lawrance Bishnoi’s apprehension that he could be killed in a fake encounter baseless, a Faridkot court dismissed his application seeking to recall the production warrant issued against him earlier. The court of chief judicial magistrate Sanjeev Kundi on Friday issued a fresh production warrant against Bishnoi, who is lodged in high-security jail in Ajmer, for April 27 in connection with the murder of Faridkot youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Earlier, the Faridkot court had issued the production warrant against Bishnoi on March 16 but it returned undelivered following an error in the address of the jail. In its application, the police wrongly mentioned Bishnoi’s location as the Central Jail, Ajmer, while he was in the High Security Jail, Ajmer. On April 6, the court again ordered to issue fresh production warrant but was stayed following an application filed by Bishnoi to recall the production warrant against him fearing a fake encounter. The plea was based on the Supreme Court’s order staying Punjab and Haryana high court orders permitting custody of Bishnoi to Chandigarh for questioning with regards to the four cases pending against him. “The SC order does not operate as the FIR was registered much after passing of the apex court’s order, so fresh production warrant be issued against the accused. Apprehensions of Bishnoi that he may be killed in a fake encounter are baseless,” the court said. On February 18, two unidentified men shot dead 34-year-old Pehalwan near Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot. A few hours after the murder, a post on a purported Facebook page of Bishnoi linked the crime with the death of Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar, a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). Brar was killed outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in October 2020. On February 21, Delhi Police arrested three men and claimed the murder was the fallout of a gang rivalry and it was orchestrated by Goldy Brar, with the help of Bishnoi, to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar. The police have nominated 13 persons, including Bishnoi and Goldy for Pehalwan’s murder. The police have already arrested nine persons in the case. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Mobile phones recovered from six Ludhiana jail inmates Ludhiana police chief extends ban on unauthorised use of ‘VIP’ tags on vehicles Ludhiana gyms once again face uphill battle to survive At 26°C, Ludhiana records coldest April day in five decades