Farm laws: Bajwa moves notice to suspend business of upper house

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday gave notice to move a motion to suspend business of the upper house on Thursday to discuss the situation arising out of the controversial farm laws.

The notice given jointly by Bajwa and party colleague from Haryana Deepender Hooda under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Council of State reads: “The House do discuss the extraordinary situation that has arisen over the passing of the farm bills in September 2020. For over six months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi.”

It says families of farmers have come out to protest during peak winter and summer seasons to protest around the National Capital Region.

“During these protests over 400 farmers have lost their lives. The Parliament represents the will of the people and derives its legitimacy from the citizens of India. As representatives of the people of India it is imperative that we hold a discussion on this matter. Therefore, I urge you to suspend the business in the House so that a forthright discussion can be had in the Rajya Sabha over this issue,” the notice demanded.