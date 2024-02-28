 Farm loan wavier, legalising MSP to be in Congress manifesto, claims Partap Singh Bajwa - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farm loan wavier, legalising MSP to be in Congress manifesto, claims Partap Singh Bajwa

Farm loan wavier, legalising MSP to be in Congress manifesto, claims Partap Singh Bajwa

ByShriya Ganguly, New Delhi
Feb 28, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Punjab opposition leader Bajwa promises large loan waiver for farmers if INDIA bloc forms govt, criticizes response to farmers' protests by Central and Haryana govt.

Punjab assembly leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said in a press conference today that besides its promise of legalising MSP, the party would also give farmers a ‘large loan waiver’ if the INDIA bloc forms a government after the Lok Sabha elections.

Punjab assembly leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa
Punjab assembly leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa

“Not only will we give MSP, if the INDIA bloc forms a government, a large loan waiver will be given to farmers rather than corporate houses. Farmers will receive loan waivers and good prices for their crops, and our market will improve too. By every account, the nation will be more prosperous if money goes to the rural sector,” said Bajwa. He also claimed that the UPA government had forgiven 72,000 crore of farmers’ debts, while the NDA government had forgiven 11 lakh crore in corporate debts. However, Bajwa later clarified that he had spoken to the Congress national leadership regarding debt forgiveness, and the issue would ‘most probably’ find a place in its election manifesto.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bajwa slammed the Central and Haryana government’s response to the farmers’ protesting in and around the national capital. He was especially critical of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s response to the protests, and alleged that the Punjab CM had failed to protect the people of the state.

“The Haryana police behaved in an extremely aggressive manner, despite the fact that nobody had entered Haryana’s territory. What was the Punjab police doing? The Punjab police should have stood as a shield before the people of Punjab,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On