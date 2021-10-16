Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer booked for killing two over land dispute in Moga
chandigarh news

Farmer booked for killing two over land dispute in Moga

One of the deceased had taken land on lease at Nathewala village in Moga district which was earlier leased by the accused who nursed grudge against him, say police
A case of murder was registered at the Baghapurana police station against a resident of Nathewala village in Moga district.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Moga

A 35-year-old farmer was booked for allegedly killing two other farmers with sharp-edged weapons in Moga district’s Nathewala village over a land dispute late Thursday.

A case of murder was registered against Pawanpreet Singh, alias Pawna, a resident of Nathewala, at the Baghapurana police station.

The deceased were identified as Pal Singh (52) and Jaswinder Singh (42), both residents of Jhandiana Garbi village. Pal Singh had taken land on lease at Nathewala where his in-laws live.

Pal Singh’s son Jagdeep Singh (22), in his complaint to police, said around 8.30pm his father and Jaswinder went to the fields where they had an argument with Pawanpreet.

“Pawanpreet killed my father and Jaswinder. We came to know about the murders around 9.30pm when my maternal uncle called me over phone saying the bodies were lying in the fields of Pawanpreet,” Jagdeep said.

Pawanpreet nursed a grudge against them since the land they have leased was earlier with him, the complainant claimed.

The police said after stabbing the victims, Pawanpreet called Pal Singh’s in-laws and told them that he has stabbed the two in rage.

Baghapurana station house officer (SHO) Harmanjit Singh said efforts were on to nab the accused.

