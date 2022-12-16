Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmer killed as truck rams into his tractor in Dera Bassi

Published on Dec 16, 2022 01:32 AM IST

The farmer, who was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his tractor trolley from behind on the Dera Bassi flyover, is survived by his wife and a nine-year-old son

Due to the accident on the Dera Bassi flyover, the road was blocked for several hours on both sides, leading to long traffic jams. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 32-year-old farmer was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his tractor trolley from behind on the Dera Bassi flyover on Thursday morning.

Police said the deceased, identified as Ravinder Kumar, lived in Kurawala village, Dera Bassi.

On Thursday morning, he was headed to Chandigarh’s Sector-26 grain market to sell potatoes.

“However, when he reached the flyover, a truck (HR-61C-0016) loaded with iron rods and coming from Ambala, hit his tractor trolley from behind. Due to its high speed, the truck jumped the divider and toppled on the wrong side of the road. The driver escaped from the spot, leaving the truck behind,” said investigating officer ASI Kewal Kumar from Dera Bassi police station.

The absconding truck driver was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the driver.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a nine-year-old son.

Due to the accident on the flyover, the road was blocked for several hours on both sides, leading to long traffic jams.

