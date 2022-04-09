Farmer unions honour UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

Various farmer unions honoured British Sikh Member of Parliament (MP) Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi at an event at Mauli village, Phagwara, on Friday for raising farmers’ issues so vociferously on the floor of the British Parliament during debates and questions during ‘Kisan Andolan’. At this special programme organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), farmer leaders and supporters of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha gathered in large numbers to show their appreciation for those who had shown solidarity during their protest.

Dhesi revealed that he had organised an initiative by drafting a letter which was signed by 36 MPs to the UK foreign minister so as to raise the human rights issue of the peacefully protesting farmers with the Indian foreign minister, which he duly did. Interacting with farmer leaders, he said that he had penned another letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed by over 100 British MPs to ensure that farmers were not mistreated by the authorities when the footage of the tear gas and lathicharge became viral.

In his address, Dhesi raised various NRI issues such as the need to have more direct flights from the UK to Amritsar and Chandigarh. The UK MP also highlighted other ongoing work that he is leading, involving constructing a memorial in central London for Sikh soldiers who served during the World Wars. The BKU leaders, including Manjeet Singh Rai, Satnam Singh Sahni, Kirpal Singh Moosapur and others thanked Dhesi for raising the farmers’ issue and said it was due to NRIs and such strong voices from around the world that the kisan morcha attained the historic success.

