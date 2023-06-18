Farmers, sarpanches protest against Dushyant in Fatehabad

Farmers and sarpanches staged a protest against Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala during his visit to Pili Mandori village in Fatehabad on Saturday.

The protesters showed black flags and raised slogans against Dushyant when his cavalcade was heading towards the village. He came out of his vehicle to meet the protesters, but they continued sloganeering against him. Later, a delegation of sarpanches led by Jagmohan Potlia met the deputy chief minister and raised their objection over derogatory remarks made by development and panchayat minister Devender Babli, who called protesting sarpanches thieves.

Potlia said Dushyant asked them to write their grievances, but they were not satisfied with the dialogue and would continue their protest until their demands are met.

Later addressing the residents of Pili Mandori, Dushyant said the state government is providing the highest price of sunflower in the country and despite that farmers are protesting in Kurukshetra.

“Other states are providing less amount on all crops, but protests are taking place in Haryana only. We had procured wheat and mustard during Covid-19 pandemic, but Haryana remained the epicentre of farm agitation. Our workers are strengthening the organisation and we are ready for the next polls,” he added.

The deputy chief minister has also announced to name both government schools after slain soldiers Vikas Rahar and Manoj Dahiya. The village stadium will be named after slain soldier Jagdish Karwasra. He also announced to establish a community centre and a library in the village.

