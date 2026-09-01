Farmers begin sit-in a day early, cops issue traffic advisory for September 1

Commuters faced traffic disruption in Mohali on Monday as farmers began setting up barricades and tents a day before their planned protest on September 1.

Mohali police have announced the closure of the road from IISER Chowk to Bestech Mall in Phase 11, and onwards through Jagatpura towards Chandigarh, on September 1 due to the protest. (HT File)

The activity caused congestion, forcing commuters through the area to take alternate routes. The commotion was visible near the Sector 48 Motor Market, where the farmers’ movement and the setup of the protest site affected traffic. Several commuters had to change their routes to reach their destinations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DSP Harsimran Bal said police personnel had been deployed in the area after farmers started arriving and setting up tents. He said the deployment was aimed at managing the situation and traffic movement.

Mohali police have announced the closure of the road from IISER Chowk to Bestech Mall in Phase 11, and onwards through Jagatpura towards Chandigarh, on September 1 due to the protest.

According to the traffic advisory issued by Mohali police, the affected stretch will remain closed to all types of vehicles. Police have suggested three alternate routes from IISER Chowk to reach Chandigarh. These include: IISER Chowk to Landran Road to Sector 82/83 Road to Jagatpura to Chandigarh.

The second: IISER Chowk to Airport Road to IT City/Aerocity to Jagatpura to Chandigarh. The third: IISER Chowk to Phase 9 Road to Sectors 66/68 Road to Jagatpura to Chandigarh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}