Farmers block Sukhbir’s motorcade in Mattewara

Ludhiana

Alleging that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was complicit in the passage of the three contentious agri laws, farmers blocked party president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s motorcade in the Mattewara area on Tuesday.

A police team led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Rupinder Kaur Sra, assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar and other officials tried to persuade the protesting farmers to lift the blockade, but in vain. Sukhbir had to walk to the rally venue, which was around 300 metres from the protest site.

The protesters raised slogans and accused Sukhbir of supporting the farm laws and then changing his position after facing the farmers’ ire.

A farmer leader, Jagjit Singh, said: “Akali MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon had assured us that Sukhbir will speak to the farmers and answer all our queries pertaining to the farm laws and the Behbal Kalan firing. But later, Dhillon backtracked and Sukhbir refused to meet us and instead proceeded for the rally, which is why we have blocked the road.”

A clash broke out between SAD workers and farmers at Buthgarh Gurdwara after SAD chief left the venue.

Addressing the gathering, the SAD chief dismissed the protesters as “Congress workers in the garb of farmers who are being backed by the Punjab Police.”

Addressing the rally, Sukhbir listed out contributions of the party to uplift the farmers of the state. He said from free power to bringing assured MSP for paddy and wheat to scrapping taxes on the purchase of tractors and issuing tubewell connections to farmers, all such initiatives were undertaken during the SAD government.

He said the party’s “Gal Punjab Di” programme would continue at full steam and would not be affected by the “sponsored protests of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party”.

On the occasion, Sukhbir also announced sitting MLA and senior leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon as party’s candidate from Sahnewal.

Majithia faces farmers’ ire in Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR: Former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia faced a protest from farmers during his visit to Sri Hargobindpur constituency in Gurdaspur on Wednesday.

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also raised slogans against Majithia for supporting the three farm laws in Parliament. They also showed black flags to Majithia’a motorcade.

Terming the protest sponsored, Majithia alleged that his car was attacked by protesters. Heavy police force was deployed during his visit, but the farmers managed to block his motorcade for a few minutes.

Majithia said the Congress government was playing into the hands of central agencies that were using sponsored protests to destabilise the peace of Punjab.