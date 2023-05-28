Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wrestlers’ mahapanchayat: Farmers in Ambala stopped from going to Delhi

Wrestlers’ mahapanchayat: Farmers in Ambala stopped from going to Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 28, 2023 11:31 PM IST

A group of farmers of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) was also stopped from going ahead near Shahpur village

A group of farmers from Punjab, including women, who had halted at Gurudwara Manji Sahib in Ambala City for overnight stay were stopped by the police from going to Delhi for the Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Members of farmer unions stage a protest in Ambala on Sunday.
The place on NH-44 was turned into a fortress by Saturday evening with the deployment of huge police force. A minor scuffle also took place at the site, when the group tried to move towards Delhi forcefully, but were prevented by the police. Later, they protested outside the gurudwara and left for their homes in the evening.

A group of farmers of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) was also stopped from going ahead near Shahpur village on the outskirts on the same highway. Later, they also staged a protest on the service lane. Several farmers of the faction were detained last night and later released.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said action would be taken against those who try to disrupt law and order, organise protests without permission, block public roads or spread rumours on social media.

punjab police farmers delhi protest + 3 more
